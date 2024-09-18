Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Zaheer Iqbal doesn't hold Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public after their marriage due to this reason: 'I still...'

Here's why Zaheer Iqbal thinks twice before holding his wife Sonakshi Sinha's hand in public. The couple tied the knot in June this year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 07:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha
Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with each other on June 23 in a civil marriage in the presence of their loved ones. The couple hosted a wedding reception in the evening for their friends and colleagues in Bollywood. They have been sharing their cute and romantic photos as newlyweds on Instagram. In a recent interview, Zaheer shared he still thinks twice before holding Sonakshi's hand whenever they make public appearances.

The couple talked about the initial phase in their married life in a recent interview with ETimes. Zaheer shared, "I still keep forgetting that I’m married to Sonakshi like when we go in public, I'm like I can't hold her hand and then I realise 'Ab to shaadi ho gayi (Now we are married).'" The Lootera actress added, "It feels like nothing has changed between us, it still feels like how we felt when we began dating 7 years back."

Sharing how they continue to surprise each other after years of dating, Zaheer added, "We always try to one-up each other. There’s an ongoing battle between us as to who loves the other person more. I think that is the best thing that can happen to the couple, when you are trying very hard from morning till night to convince them that you love them more, and they are like, no they love you more."

Sonakshi and Zaheer will soon be seen in the romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which marks the directorial debut of Karan Rawal and is produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Echelon Productions. The upcoming film will be the second time Sonakshi and Zaheer will share the screen with each other. They had first starred together in the 2022 comedy Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi in the leading role.

