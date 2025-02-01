Zahan Kapoor recalled how Amitabh Bachchan used to come to his grandfather Shashi Kapoor's home, and he also explained that he realised Shashi's stardom very late.

Actor Zahan Kapoor, grandson of Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor, is currently flying high with the application for his performance in the latest web series Black Warrant. In a recent interview, Zahan recalled his childhood memories with his superstar grandfather. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Zahan recalled in rejoice the constant presence of 'dadaji', enjoying TV and cricket, and being a fixture at family meals.

Zahan further recalled a funny incident related to Bachchan, "It’s so funny and I really consider that a blessing. I did not know. I remember there was a time when I was young and I had no idea; one day I came home and I think Amitabh Bachchan sir was at home. I remember he was clean-shaven at the time, so it was ’90s and I remember coming in and being like ‘hain’. I didn’t understand it also at the time. Dadaji said, ‘Namaste karo’ and then, ‘Haan, theek hai, jao'."

About Black Warrant

'Black Warrant' is a web series set in Tihar Jail, focusing on the lives of prisoners and an upright officer facing corruption. For the unversed, the term "black warrant" refers to a legal document authorizing execution. The series has gained attention for its intense storytelling and is available for streaming on Netflix.