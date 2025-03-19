Zahan Kapoor talked about how much he misses his grandfather and feels sad that he’s not around to see his journey in the film industry.

On the occasion of his Shashi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, Black Warrant star Zahan Kapoor recalled his childhood memories with his legendary grandfather and said that he misses him a lot.

Zahan talked about how much he misses his grandfather and feels sad that he’s not around to see his journey in the film industry. In an interview with Mid-Day, Zaheen shared some childhood memories and said he misses his grandfather. He wishes he could share everything with him.

He also mentioned that his grandfather was already retired when he was born, so he spent a lot of time with him. Sadly, his grandfather was sick and passed away before he started working and became an actor.

On legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's 87th birth anniversary on Tuesday, Zahan Kapoor took a moment to honor his 'dadaji'. Zahan, who made his debut in the Netflix series Black Warrant, shared a couple of old photos of Shashi Kapoor on his Instagram.

One photo shows the veteran actor sitting at home in a simple white kurta-pajama, holding a book and a pipe, with a large portrait of a warrior in the background, adding to the timeless feel of the scene. Another photo features Shashi Kapoor at the iconic Prithvi Theatre, surrounded by posters of films and plays. Zahan captioned the post with "Saalgirah dadaji" (Happy birth anniversary, grandpa).

Shashi Kapoor, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor appeared in more than 150 films, including a dozen in English. Kapoor started his career as a child actor in the late 1940s appearing in commercial films including 'Sangram' (1950) and 'Dana Paani' (1953).

He worked in four Hindi films as a child artist from 1948 to 1954. His first leading role was in the award-winning 1961 'Dharmputra', directed by Yash Chopra, which was one of the first Indian features to deal with partition. Shashi Kapoor has also worked with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in hits like 'Jab Jab Phool Khile' (1965), 'Deewar' (1975), 'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976), 'Trishul' (1978) and 'Namak Halal' (1982).

(With inputs from ANI)