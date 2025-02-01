Zahan Kapoor opened up about his evolving relationship with second cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his latest interview.

Zahan Kapoor has impressed audiences and critics with his sensational performance as the jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta in the recent Netflix series Black Warrant. Zahan is the latest member of the Kapoor family to make his mark in the Hindi film industry. Being the grandson of Shashi Kapoor and son of Kunal Kapoor, he is the second cousin of superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

In a recent interview, when Zahan was asked if he shares a close bond with Ranbir and Kareena, he stated that there has been a distance between them since childhood. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the young actor said, "While growing up, we were slightly more distant. They were already working members, and I was a young kid. We grew up differently. My Dadaji also made a conscious decision to separate himself, he valued his privacy. As a nuclear family, we value our privacy. The family would gather on special occasions and once in a while, maybe randomly also."

Sharing more about their relationship, Zahan added, "I have developed a relationship with them now more as a young adult because they are my second cousins. So, there is a separation. They are first cousins to each other so their relationship with each other is still closer. But, I have childhood memories with them. The structure of the family is also just so big."

Zahan, who made his acting debut in the 2023 Bollywood film Faraaz, recalled an embarrasing and funny incident from his childhood when he wasn't aware about Ranbir Kapoor's existence before his big Bollywood debut. He said, "I did not really have an idea about Ranbir Kapoor before he was actually launched. Of course, I knew Chintu uncle. But, we were so separate. I was living in my world as a young kid. It was around the time when he made his splash with Saawariya in 2007. I was still in school."

Despite the initial distance between them, Zahan now feels comfortable discussing his work with Ranbir and Kareena. "It’s a special feeling to share my work with them now. I remember watching Rockstar twice in the same day. Our one-on-one relationship wasn’t that close to call him and talk about Rockstar. But, now it’s better", he concluded.