Zack Snyder praises Huma Qureshi's 'powerful performance' in Baby Do Die Do trailer: 'Loved what I saw'

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder, known for making well-acclaimed films including 300, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, has heaped praise on Huma Qureshi after watching the trailer of her upcoming film Baby Do Die Do. Having previously worked with her on Army of the Dead, Snyder said it was exciting to see her deliver "another powerful performance." Released on Monday, the trailer features Qureshi as a deaf-mute assassin in what promises to be an intense action thriller.

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder, known for making well-acclaimed films including 300, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, has heaped praise on Huma Qureshi after watching the trailer of her upcoming film Baby Do Die Do. Having previously worked with her on Army of the Dead, Snyder said it was exciting to see her deliver "another powerful performance." Released on Monday, the trailer features Qureshi as a deaf-mute assassin in what promises to be an intense action thriller.



Zack Snyder lauds Huma Qureshi

Snyder shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle. "Just watched the trailer for Baby Do Die Do and loved what I saw. The film looks ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted. Having worked with Huma before, it’s great to see her delivering another powerful performance," he wrote. Responding to the Watchmen director, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress said, "Only one @zacksnyder in the whole wide world...thank you!! this means so much to the whole team."



About Baby Do Die Do

Baby Do Die Do follows the story of Baby, played by Qureshi, who appears to lead a double life. On the surface, she is an ordinary deaf-and-mute NGO worker. However, beneath that identity lies a skilled assassin haunted by the voice of her deceased sister. The film also features Seema Pahwa, Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, and Vidya Malvade, among others. Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Huma's brother Saqib Saleem. The action thriller is slated to release on July 3.



About Army of the Dead



Army of the Dead was released on Netflix in 2021 and was helmed by Snyder. It featured Qureshi in the role of Geeta, a single mother and Indian refugee who lives in the quarantine camp outside a zombie-infested Las Vegas. The heist action thriller featured an ensemble cast consisting of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

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