Not Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, but Zack Snyder calls this Indian actor 'one of most amazing' artiste

American director Zack Snyder has heaped praises on Huma Qureshi and called her 'one of the most amazing actors'. The actress also reacted to his compliment, leaving the internet impressed.

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder has heaped praise on Indian actress Huma Qureshi, calling her “one of the most amazing actors” he has had the pleasure of working with on “Army Of The Dead.” Snyder took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Huma, who played Geeta Ranjan in the 2021 post-apocalyptic zombie heist film directed by him.

He wrote: “@iamhumaq — one of the most amazing actors I've had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen.” Huma, who made her Hollywood debut with “Army Of The Dead”, took to the comment section and wrote: “You the best. boss man.”

Army of the Dead is based on a story Snyder created. The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Amezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt.

It follows a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse. Snyder conceived the idea for Army of the Dead as a spiritual successor to his 2004 debut film Dawn of the Dead. Talking about Snyder, after starting his career primarily directing music videos, he made his feature film debut in 2004 with Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the 1978 horror film of the same name.

Since then, he has directed or produced a number of comic book and superhero films, including 300 and Watchmen, as well as the Superman film that started the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel, and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Aside from comic adaptation, he also directed the animated film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, the psychological action film Sucker Punch, the zombie heist film Army of the Dead and the two-part space opera films Rebel Moon and Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver.

Meanwhile, Huma is all set to be seen in Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The makers had earlier unveiled the looks of Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria of the film.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture. Huma’s latest releases include “Maharani 4” and “Delhi Crime Season 3”.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4 stars Huma, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

She was also seen in the third season of “Delhi Crime”, which is directed by Tanuj Chopra. Huma stars alongside names such as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anurag Arora. The cast also includes Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.