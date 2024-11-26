Yuvika Chaudhary dropped a cryptic post on Instagram after Prince Narula slammed her for not informing him about her delivery deets.

After Prince Narula openly slammed his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, she posted cryptic messages on Instagram, hinting about ego clashes, and what she is seeking. Prince and Yuvika are among the power couples of TV. They met for the first time in Bigg Boss 9 and then dated for years, before getting married in 2018. A month back Yuvika and Prince welcomed their first child, daughter Ekleen. However, it seems like all is not well between Prince and Yuvika.

Prince Narula's recent statement about being uninformed during his daughter's birth

Last week, Prince Narula addressed his absence during Ekleen's birth. The Roadies winner said that he was not informed about Ekleen's birth. Prince also added that even his parents were unaware of the delivery. Since then, there have been reports of tension in the couple. Yuvika seemingly skipped wishing Prince on her social media handle on his 34th birthday.

Yuvika Chaudhary's cryptic post

On her Instagram, Yuvika dropped a post featuring Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The four-photo collage of the Almighty had four aspects considered the main roots of a strong relationship 'Trust, Respect, Care, and Loyalty'. The photo was supported by the caption, which says, "I only need this from you."

Not only this, but she also dropped another cryptic post that featured a funeral pyre, which was supported by the caption, "Ego, Money, Power, Attitude", hinting it all ends one day.

Prince Narula on Yuvika

In a video shared by Telly Reporter, Prince said that his parents were also angry for informing them about the baby's birth at the last minute, "Ek toh mujhe pata bhi nahi tha ke baby ho raha hai, mujhe kisi aur se pata laga, pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise tha,” Prince said.

