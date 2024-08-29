Twitter
Bollywood

Yudhra trailer: Angry young man Siddhanth Chaturvedi unleashes war against Raghav Juyal, exposes drug racket

The much-anticipated trailer, following a series of intriguing character posters, introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi as Yudhra, unapologetically dangerous lead.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 08:04 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Yudhra trailer: Angry young man Siddhanth Chaturvedi unleashes war against Raghav Juyal, exposes drug racket
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Image credit: Twitter)
Siddhanth Chaturvedi is all set to impress the audiences with a new thrilling role in his upcoming film Yudhra. On Thursday, the makers released the trailer of the film, in which he looks unapologetically dangerous.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into his bold shift to action, featuring high-energy scenes and intense chases similar to those in the Dhoom series. His line, "main bhi thoda garam hokar aata hoon," takes on a literal meaning as he dives into dramatic action sequences.

Watch trailer: 

The much-anticipated trailer, following a series of intriguing character posters, introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi as Yudhra, the fierce and dynamic lead. Malavika Mohanan plays Nikhat, adding depth and charm to the story, while Raghav Juyal portrays the menacing villain Shafiq, delivering a powerful performance.

Being the next directorial by Ravi Udyawar after MOM, Yudhra marks a significant milestone in Siddhant's career as he takes on a role like never before. The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. This dedication is evident in the posters, where Siddhant’s transformation into a formidable action hero is on full display. The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema. 

Fans can expect to see Siddhant in his most stylish and dynamic avatar, with his portrayal in Yudhra poised to leave a lasting impact. The film is set to showcase a side of Siddhant that audiences have never seen before, further cementing his place as a versatile and compelling actor.

Excel Entertainment is enjoying a highly successful run in 2024. With Madgaon Express, Mirzapur 3, and Angry Young Men, they have won the hearts of the audience.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra introducing Malavika Mohanan, whose presence in the film is already making waves. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is scheduled to release on September 20th, 2024, and touted to be one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year.

