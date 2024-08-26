Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

The newly unveiled posters of Yudhra featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan have left fans buzzing with anticipation, eager to see what the film has in store.

The upcoming action thriller Yudhra has already been making headlines and now the excitement has reached new heights with the release of striking new posters featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.

The newly unveiled posters have left fans buzzing with anticipation, eager to see what the film has in store. The solo poster showcases Siddhant in an intense, never seen before first action film, covered in blood, exuding raw energy and determination.

His fierce expression hints at the high-octane action that Yudhra promises. The second poster adds to the intrigue, featuring the fresh pairing of Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan, both looking intense and ready for action. The chemistry between the two is palpable, leaving audiences craving more.

Fans have reacted to the poster, one of them wrote, "Naya bomb lagta hai toofaan aane wala hai." The second one said, "Poster gajab hai ! Excel ki movie hai mtlb story least 7/10 ho sakti hai buss action acha hona chahiye all I hope." The thir person commented, "Khatrnak."

Being the next directorial by Ravi Udyawar after MOM, Yudhra marks a significant milestone in Siddhant's career as he takes on a role like never before. The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. This dedication is evident in the posters, where Siddhant’s transformation into a formidable action hero is on full display. The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema.

Fans can expect to see Siddhant in his most stylish and dynamic avatar, with his portrayal in Yudhra poised to leave a lasting impact. The film is set to showcase a side of Siddhant that audiences have never seen before, further cementing his place as a versatile and compelling actor.

Excel Entertainment is enjoying a highly successful run in 2024. With Madgaon Express, Mirzapur 3, and Angry Young Men, they have won the hearts of the audience.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra introducing Malavika Mohanan, whose presence in the film is already making waves. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is scheduled to release on September 20th, 2024, and touted to be one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.