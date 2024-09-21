Yudhra box office collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner drops after decent opening on National Cinema Day, earns...

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Malavika Mohanan's actioner opened decently but suffered a major drop on its second day.

Yudhra box office collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner Yudhra, which was released on September 20, opened on a decent note. Thanks to National Cinema Day, the affordable ticket prices helped Yudhra to open with Rs 4.50 crore on Friday. However, on Saturday, when ticket prices were back in the normal range, the film suffered a big drop, giving a sign of the film's turbulent run at the box office.

The early estimates for Saturday are out on the tracking portal Sacnilk. As per the portal, the film has only grossed Rs 1.50 crore in India. With the two-day total, the film has only grossed Rs 6 crores in India. The film should have grown on Saturday, but the decline voiced a mixed to negative audience response. Ravi Udyawar's directorial is expected to show a slight jump on Sunday. However, the real test for Yudhra will begin on Monday onwards.

Siddhant on Yudhra

In an exclusive chat with DNA, the film’s star talked about what drew him to the film and how it stands out in this wave of hyperviolent Indian films. Siddhant said that to him, the action was incidental to Yudhra when he signed it. “It’s a very personal story of revenge. We never had a reference. Obviously, we knew we had to do something path-breaking with the action. It has to look raw and real. We would not do it just for the effect of it. No fight or no violence should be just for style or for shock value. Action always has a purpose behind it,” explained the actor.

In the past one year, a number of Indian films have flirted with extreme levels of violence, something Bollywood had stayed away from for years. Animal and Kill are two prominent examples. But Siddhant isn’t too worried about the comparisons. He said, “We were ahead of the curve in 2019 when I signed the film. But the pandemic happened and we couldn’t get the international crew to shoot here. Logistically we couldn’t start. By that time we saw there were a lot of action films coming out. But none of it is similar or in the same zone. A lot of people might compare it but you can’t. When you watch this film, you’ll realise it’s a totally different animal.” Yudhra also marks Bollywood debut of Malavika Mohanan with key roles of Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Gajraj Rao.

