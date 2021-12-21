'You've earned every bit of the success': Priyanka Chopra's mother pens appreciation post for her daughter

Hollywood- Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra appreciated her daughter and congratulated the actress for her success. Along with the hearfelt note, she posted a photo with Priyanka on Instagram.

Dr. Madhu Chopra on Monday took to Instagram and dropped a lovely picture with Priyanka Chopra. The two can be seen dressed for the red carpet premiere of Priyanka's upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. You've earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavours."

Along with her mother, Priyanka was also accompanied by her parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr for this special day. 'The Matrix Resurrections' will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka Chopra slammed a news report addressing her as 'the wife of Nick Jonas' instead of her own name. An actor, a producer, a singer, an author, an entrepreneur, and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the biggest and popular stars ruling the showbiz. She is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, and numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and Padma Shri.

Despite the achievements, and her exceptional contribution to cinema, a few media publications addressed Priyanka, who married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, as 'the wife of Nick Jonas'. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared the screenshot of the news report and wrote, "Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I am still referenced as 'the wife of...Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?" The 39-year-old actor also tagged her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, in the story.

On the work front, Priyanka also has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (With inputs from ANI)