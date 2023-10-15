Headlines

YouTuber Speed grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun with Daler Mehndi, calls him 'Dollar Mindi'

Speed and Daler Mehndi can be seen grooving to Tunak Tunak Tun in the viral video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

YouTuber IShowSpeed, who is in India, shared a video with Daler Mehndi in which he can be seen dancing on Tunak Tunak Tun. He can be heard calling the singer ‘Dollar Mindi’ and grooving with him.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Speed Meets Daler Mehndi.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “You're tunik tunik bruh.” The second one said, “Still better than our content creators.” The third one said, “All his dreams are coming true one by one.” The fourth one said, “Literally he say Dollar Mindi.” The fifth one said, “Finally he is reached at destination.” Another said, “He is looking so excited.”

Watch viral video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ISHOWSPEED (@speedy_siu)

This American YouTuber, rapper, and online streamer has managed to capture the attention of the social media universe with his captivating journey through the bustling streets of Mumbai, India. With a staggering 20 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel, he has firmly established himself as a prominent content creator. IShowSpeed is known for his gaming content, often live-streaming popular titles such as FIFA, Fortnite, and Roblox. He embarked on his YouTube journey in 2017 with the channel "IShowSpeed" and quickly rose to internet stardom. His livestream clips frequently go viral, further amplifying his online presence.

An ardent fan of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, IShowSpeed was spotted at multiple football stadiums during November-December 2022. His dream of meeting Ronaldo became a reality on June 18, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal.

But it's not just Ronaldo that captures IShowSpeed's admiration; Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has also found a special place in his heart. During a live stream, he affectionately referred to Kohli as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) in a comment on an Instagram post featuring Babar Azam, another prominent cricketer. His love for Kohli continues to shine through various social media interactions.

 

 

