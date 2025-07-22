This YouTuber to make Bollywood debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in Karan Johar film; not Elvish Yadav, Ashish Chanchlani, Gaurav Taneja, Dhruv Rathee

Bhuvan Bam has signed the romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundali opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in his Bollywood debut, which will be directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

After making his acting debut with the comedy thriller series Taaza Khabar, the YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam is set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in an upcoming film titled Kuku Ki Kundali, which will be directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, as per the latest reports. Sharan has previously helmed Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi for Dharma.

As per a Peepingmoon report, Kuku Ki Kundali is "a romantic comedy filled with laugh-out-loud moments, witty dialogues, and endearing family drama. The project has already generated considerable buzz within industry circles for serving as Bhuvan Bam’s official debut in mainstream Bollywood cinema."

Wamiqa Gabbi, who has impressed audiences with her powerful performances in films and series like Jubilee, Khufiya, and Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley, has been roped in to play the female lead. Kuku Ki Kundali is expected to go on floors in late 2025 with the exact shooting schedule still being planned, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam will also be seen in the period action drama web series The Revolutionaries, whose first look was released recently. Directed by Nikkhil Advani of Kal Ho Naa Ho, D-Day, Mumbai Diaries, and Freedom At Midnight-fame and set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026, the series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. The show also features Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah in the leading roles.

On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi has multiple projects in her kitty. These include the action thriller G2 with Adivi Sesh, romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Siddhant Chaturvedi, horror comedy Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, and Raj & DK's Netflix web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

