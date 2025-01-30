YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani expressed disappointment at the actress’ condescending attitude, despite her evidently humble public image, which he said was all PR.

One of India's most popular YouTubers, Ashish Chanchlani, recently took fans by surprise after he opened up about an unpleasant experience with a Bollywood actress during a promotional association. Ashish Chanchlani did not take any names but revealed details on the incident during his appearance on The Thugesh Show. Ashish Chanchlani revealed how a certain Bollywood actress was rude towards his brother, Tani, who was capturing the BTS footage.

"Ek actress ke sath ek promotional video kiya tha. Name obviously nahi lunga. Badi nakchadi thi yaar. Bahut faltu ka attitude tha. Bahut naatak… mere bhai ko daat diya tha. Mera bhai Tani wo bechaara mere BTS video nikaal raha tha, excited tha. Aise karke bolti hai, ‘You’re shooting in the middle of a scene huh?’ Badi nakchadi hai yaar aur bada humble banti hai bahar ya unki PR banata hai… par thi nahi bilkul bhi. Wo hi ek humara kharab raha hai incident baaki toh badhiya hi rahe hai. (I did a promotional video with an actress once. Obviously, I won’t name her. But man, she was such a diva — had this totally unnecessary attitude and so much drama. She even scolded my brother, Tani. The poor guy was just excited, shooting BTS content for me. She goes like, 'You’re shooting in the middle of a scene, huh?' So full of herself, acting all humble in public, or maybe it was just her PR doing the job, but she really wasn’t like that at all. That’s the only bad incident we had; otherwise, things have been good)," Ashish Chanchlani said.

