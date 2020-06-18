'Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens eulogy in now-deleted post

In a now-deleted post, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a eulogy for her brother. She had also shared a handwritten note by him and also a photo posing with the late actor. The note read as "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry, mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would have taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."

Shweta also wrote, "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more...Wherever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

She concluded by writing, "All my dear ones... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is a choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not your heart close ever, at any cost!!!!"

Shweta reached Patna from the US on Wednesday. She gave an update on the same on her Facebook page by writing, "Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle-free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput".

She also wrote about her son and nephew of SSR reacting to his uncle's death. Shweta penned, "When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said “But he is alive in your heart” 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be... Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so... Please don’t do anything that can hurt his soul... Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant #Keeppraying"