'Your sexual act...': Payal Rohatgi slammed for 'rubbish' statement on Alia Bhatt's invasion of privacy, Redditors say 'get yourself checked'

Alia Bhatt had shared a strong statement, earlier this week, against the unauthorised filming of her and Ranbir Kapoor's new home in Mumbai, after videos of their six-storey bungalow went viral on social media. Former actress Payal Rohatgi disagreed with Alia and put out a rubbish statement on her Instagram, for which she was slammed on Reddit.

Payal wrote, "That does not come under invasion of privacy. Your sexual act with your husband or another man comes under the invasion of privacy. @aliaabhatt sharing the location of your house is not INVASION OF PRIVACY. Hope u get basic common sense. Influencers make videos on the streets (PUBLIC), and there are houses in background. Get yourself security and cameras as you can afford them, but kindly use rationale. This is not history but common sense."

When the screenshot of her Instagram Stories was shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, netizens slammed her. One Reddit user wrote, "This is ridiculous. Payal get yourself ch ecked dude", while another added, "This woman is just desperate for fame, even if it means attacking other people." "I think Payal just wants people to talk about her or remember she exists cause no one really does", another comment read.

On Tuesday, the Udta Punjab actress had shared a note on her Instagram that read, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not ‘content’ – it’s a violation. It should never be normalized."

