'Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them': US-based fan names a star after Sushant Singh Rajput

One of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans took to her Twitter page and revealed that she has named a star after the late actor. The fan whose name is Raksha posted the certificate of registration on her Twitter page and captioned her post stating, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! @itsSSR #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever".

The certificate read as "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination - 10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as Sushant Singh Rajput."

"The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto," the certificate further read.

Take a look at Raksha's tweet below:

The certificate also has a beautiful message for the late actor which is printed in a small font. It read as -

"Sushant Singh Rajput, although you will be missed dearly, you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark, desolate world. Your inspiring journey of single-handedly transforming your profound aspirations into reality through your unfaltering earnestly, persistency and ambition shall forever resonate with us all. Your endearing sincerity, simple desire to be wholeheartedly loved and perpetual quest to attain a permanent state of happiness shall not go unheard any longer. We all hope to continue your unparalleled legacy by embarking upon the indefinite process of consistently evolving. Although short-lived, thank you so much for blessing our lives with your enlightening presence. We love you to the moon and beyond! May your beautiful soul rest in peace and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire."