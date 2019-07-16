You won't believe how much Kareena Kapoor Khan is charging for 'Dance India Dance' season 7!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy juggling between her family time in London and shooting for her appearance in Zee TV's popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. The actress, who made her Television debut with Dance India Dance season 7, is supposed to be the highest paid Indian actress on TV. While Kareena had refused to answer how much she's getting paid for being one of the judges on the show, looks like finally the cat is out of the bag.

If a report on TimesOfIndia.com is anything to go by, then Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore per episode. This is undoubtedly much more than what any other actress has been paid for a Television stint. While Kareena had not disclosed the exact amount of her paycheque for Dance India Dance 7, she had mentioned that she's getting paid what she deserves as TV requires more dedication from an artist, and we all have seen how dedicated Bebo is for her work commitments as she flies down to the country from London, every week to shoot for her weekly appearance on DID.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Kareena had shared, "You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it, why not a female judge? Also, it’s the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in.”

Not just shooting for Dance India Dance, Kareena had also completed shooting for her portions in Angrezi Medium in London. The actress apparently has an extended special appearance in the film that stars Irrfan Khan in the lead. In the middle of all these commitments, Bebo also makes sure that she spends quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.