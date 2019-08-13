'You will remain with us till eternity', Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor pen heartfelt tribute to Sridevi on birth anniversary

Social media pages are flooded with birthday wishes for late actor Sridevi. It's the legendary actor's 56th birth anniversary and fans are writing about how much they miss her. Sridevi breathed her last breath on last year on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning. She has left a void in people's lives and they have been coping up since then. In the morning, Janhvi shared a photo of Sridevi on her Instagram page and wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you"

Now, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter page and shared a beautiful photo of Sridevi to wish her on her birth anniversary. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us, you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi."

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

While Anil Kapoor also posted her photo and wrote, "Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you every day #Sridevi!"

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

Earlier talking about missing Sridevi every moment, Boney had said in an interview, "Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with... She is with me, in my memories...with my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected."