Neha Kakkar posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story and said you will 'regret'.

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar has finally broken her silence over the backlash she received after being accused of arriving over three hours late to her recent concert in Melbourne. As the crowd grew restless, Neha Kakkar broke down on stage and apologized to the audience.

On Thursday (March 27), Neha Kakkar shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story, and said, "Wait for the truth, you'll regret judging me so quickly."

Reacting to the situation, on Tuesday, Tony took to his Instagram account to share a statement that read, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements--booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?". In another post, the singer simply wrote, "Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta? (An artist should remain within their limits, but what about the public?)."

Neha responded to Tony's post with a heartfelt message, expressing her love and gratitude. She commented, "I love you the most, bhaiyu."

Kalesh b/w Neha Kakkar and Crowd (Neha Kakkar breaks down after arriving 3 hours late at Melbourne Show, Crowd Screams "Go back") pic.twitter.com/Maw4H0Chsr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 25, 2025

Soon after arriving on stage, Neha Kakkar broke down while thanking the audience for their patience. In the now-viral videos, she can be heard apologizing and expressing her gratitude for their understanding. She said, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho. I will make sure that I will make you all dance."