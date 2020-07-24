'You will always be missed Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Dil Bechara' last frame is bittersweet

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has released and the whole country is watching it. As the film ended, the last frame of the film left a smile on our face but also made us extremely sad at the same time.

Sara Ali Khan as the film released, posted a heartfelt tribute to her first co-star along with his BTS picture with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to her Twitter account and posted a heartfelt message. She wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!"

Sanjana Sanghi ahead of the film's release also posted a heartfelt note for her 'Manny' and wrote, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald."