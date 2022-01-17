'You weren’t very helpful' says Navya Naveli Nanda to mother Shweta Bachchan, know why

Navya Naveli Nanda can turn head over heels with her style statement. She often shares her stylish and hot pictures on social media. Recently, she posted two pics in a white over-size sweater on Instagram.

While sharing the pictures in a white sweater and denim, she used heart emoji in the caption. When her mother Shweta Bachchan noticed that, she wrote, “Navya what an inspired caption.” To which, Navya replied, “@shwetabachchan you weren’t very helpful.”

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Last year, Navya and Shweta appeared on the sets of KBC 13 in order to play the quiz game with host Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan, who joined the show through video call, was seen grilling Amitabh Bachchan in front of Shweta and Navya Naveli Nanda. Jaya was heard complaining about Big B. She said, “Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up).”

In defence, Amitabh replied, “Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?” Meanwhile, Shweta took Jaya’s side. Reminding him, she says, “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, a tweet from his account).”

Navya also said, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai (When we return from the parlour and you tell Jaya she looks good, are you really telling the truth)?”

However, Amitabh tried to convince Jaya, he started praising her. He said, “Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap (Jaya, you look beautiful).” But Jaya refused to listen to him, she said, “Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte (You don't look nice when you lie).” Amitabh replied, “Arre yaar”, leaving everyone in laughter.