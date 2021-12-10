‘You wasted five years doing LLB’: says Umar Riaz during fight with Pratik Sehajpal on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

On Thursday's episode of ’Bigg Boss 15’, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got into yet another brawl shortly after a round of the ongoing task ended. The candidates were fighting for a chance to compete in the finale.

Umar Riaz was seen telling Abhijeet Bichukle that he follows the mob referring to it as ‘bhedchaal’. To which Rashami Desai said that he lacks personality. Pratik Sehajpal also agreed to it however Umar Riaz said he is also of a similar mentality.

Umar and Pratik then got into yet another heated debate. Umar said, “That is all you can do, you will just interfere in other people’s matters. You do not even respect women, they are in the bathroom and you try taking out the latch (referring to an older incident on Bigg Boss OTT when Pratik had tried to open the latch of the bathroom door when Vidhi Pandya was still inside).”

Pratik got angry, walked up to Umar and said, “Faltu bakwas mat kar. Sharam kar (Do not talk nonsense. Have some shame).”

Umar then told Pratik, “5 saal LLB karke bhi **** hai. Reality show kiya tu, kis kaam ka hai tu. Kisi kaam ka nahi hai tu. 5 saal bhi barbaad kiya. Mai at least karta to hoon. Tu reality show he kar sakta hai bhai, yahi kar sakta hai (You wasted five years on LLB and are of no use. At least I practise my profession. You can only do reality shows).” Reacting to this, Pratik said, “Sahi keh raha hai bhai tu (You’re right brother).”