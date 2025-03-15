Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly sent a direct message (DM) on Instagram to Pakistani critic Tamur Iqbal, in response to his scathing review of Nadaaniyan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film Nadaaniyan has been making headlines, but not exactly for its cinematic merit. After receiving lukewarm reviews from audiences and critics, the Netflix movie is now generating buzz online, albeit for all the wrong reasons. A recent controversy surrounding Nadaaniyan has emerged, involving Ibrahim Ali Khan's alleged reaction to a Pakistani film critic's comment about his nose job.

Khan purportedly responded by labeling the critic "an ugly piece of trash," sparking a heated debate and further fueling the controversy surrounding his film. He allegedly sent a direct message (DM) on Instagram to Pakistani critic Tamur Iqbal, in response to his scathing review of Nadaaniyan. Tamur has since taken to social media to share a screenshot of the DM, revealing Ibrahim's fiery response.

Ibrahim’s alleged text reads: "Tamur almost like Taimoor... you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family - and if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are - you walking piece of scum."

The shared screenshot also included Tamur’s response to Ibrahim Ali Khan's message, which read: "Hahahahaha see that's my man. This is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up. Massive fan of your dad, don't let him down."

Meanwhile, Nadaaniyan marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor. The film boasts a strong supporting cast, featuring veteran actors Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj and Mahima Chaudhry.