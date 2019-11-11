'You've always been the best dad but now you're my best friend': Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wish for Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos of her dad and filmmaker Boney Kapoor to wish him on his 64th birthday.

Boney Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today and has turned 64. The Kapoor family flooded social media pages with birthday wishes and one of the sweetest wishes was by his daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor. She took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos of Boney from his childhood to present day. In the first photo, clicked before Zee Cine Awards 2019 this year, Boney is seen giving a peck on Janhvi's cheek.

In another photo, young Boney is seen on the sets of a film, his childhood photo, the late actor and wife Sridevi kissing Boney's cheek, a sweet selfie with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. There's also a photo of Boney looking young and dashing, also a photo of kid Janhvi sitting with Boney at an event. Janhvi's post also has photos of Boney posing with his children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi.

The Dhadak actor posted the photos with a heartfelt caption stating, "Happy Birthday Papa. You always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you."

