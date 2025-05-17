Pulkit Samrat is in all awe of his wife, Kriti Kharbanda, who provided him the support he needed while he was striving hard during the making of Glory.

Actor Pulkit Samrat recently opened up about the emotional and physical hurdles he faced while working on his upcoming film Glory. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Friday, the Fukrey star posted photos from the final day of shooting. The pictures show him celebrating with a cake and posing with the cast and crew to mark the end of filming.

In his touching note, Pulkit described the experience as more than just a role—it was a life-changing journey. He referred to it as “soul surgery,” revealing how demanding the process was, from freezing early morning shoots in Punjab to intense fight scenes that tested his limits. He said he gave everything he had to bring the character, Ravi, to life.

Pulkit also expressed sincere thanks to director Karan Anshuman and the entire team for their constant support and for pushing him to grow through the challenges. He gave a special shout-out to his wife, actress Kriti Kharbanda, calling her his biggest source of strength. According to him, she helped him through every tough moment, both emotionally and physically, as he returned home with bruises from the shoot.

Part of his caption read: “Glory wraps… but the fire doesn’t!! What began as just a role turned into a ritual. I bled, bruised, and broke… but somewhere in that struggle, I found Ravi! This wasn’t just acting—it was soul surgery. Cold 5 AM shoots, endless takes, sweat in every shot, heart in every second! Karan Anshuman, thank you for throwing me into the fire and believing I’d rise. And to my incredible wife Kriti, while I was fighting inside the ring, you were there holding me up outside. You took on every bruise I brought home and gave me strength. I love you. Ravi’s journey is far from over—he’s just getting started!”

Glory is a gritty sports crime drama and marks Pulkit Samrat’s debut on a streaming platform. In the series, he plays a boxer fighting his way through a tough, challenging world. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja and produced by Atomic Films, the show also stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in important roles.

