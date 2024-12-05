Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweets have especially garnered attention amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours.

Despite the turmoil in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's married life amid rumours of their divorce and the actor's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, one person who has constantly stood by Abhishek Bachchan, both personally and professionally, is none other than his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B has been the biggest cheerleader of Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, the veteran superstar shut down a troll who asked Abhishek Bachchan to speak only Hindi, claiming that he doesn’t understand English. Amitabh Bachchan, earlier today, reshared a video of Abhishek Bachchan where he spoke in English.

Replying to the video, the X user wrote, "Sir ji Hindi me bolne ko kaho Jr Bachchan ji ko. English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati sirji (Sir please ask Jr Bachchan to speak in Hindi. I don’t fully understand English, sir)."

Amitabh Bachchan replied to this post and wrote in Hindi, "Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English!" This small but hilarious exchange between the X user and Amitabh Bachchan is going viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan's original caption, praising Abhishek Bachchan, read, "Profound and filled with merit .. your humanity and your departure from any vanity as an actor in I WANT TO TALK, is what makes you superior !! ईश्वर कृपा, दादा जी दादी का आशीर्वाद, और पूरे परिवार का स्नेह और प्यार, सदा ! अच्छाई का परिणाम अच्छा होता है ! और तुम बहुत अच्छे हो (With God’s grace, the blessings of Grandpa and Grandma, and the love and affection of the entire family, always! Goodness brings good results! And you are very good)."

