Karan Johar, one of the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood, has said that herd mentality is the biggest issue the Hindi film industry is facing at the moment, as he feels that everyone is trying to emulate the success of others and make mass masala and horror-comedies after the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2 and Stree 2.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said, "I think it is everybody grappling to do what others are doing. We see Pushpa running and catering so strongly to the tier-2 and tier-3 audiences, suddenly, we will see 20 others wanting to do the same. You see Chhaava working, everybody would want to make historicals. Stree and everybody wants to make horror comedies. Those worked because they were individually strong, and there was no other option in that genre. It was a unique thought that made those films work."

"We all need to have individual thoughts that are unique to ourselves. Someone asked me the other day, ‘Do you have a universe?’ I was like, ‘As in?’ They were like, ‘A spy universe or a cop universe.’ I was like, ‘My universe is cinema itself.’ I am not here to build universes, I am here to tell stories. In that story if there's a universe, then why not?", the filmmake further added.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's next project is the reality series The Traitors as a host. He will be seen playing with the minds of the 20 contestants - Ashish Vidyarthi, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala. The show starts streaming on Prime Video from June 12 with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 pm.

