'You reap fruits of Kangana's struggles', tweets Ranaut's Team on Taapsee Pannu, latter posts quotes on 'bitter people'

Team Kangana Ranaut's official Twitter page posted a tweet slamming Taapsee Pannu. In her tweet, Kangana accused Taapsee of ganging up on her and also posted a couple of news articles published in the year 2017. The tweet also read as 'Shame on you @taapsee'. Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail the movements started by Kangana, they want to be in movie mafia good books, they get movies and awards for attacking Kangana & they take part in open harassment of a woman, shame on you @taapsee you reap the fruits of her struggles but gang up on her."

Soon after that, Taapsee posted a cryptic tweet and also shared a few quotes on 'bitter people'. "A couple of things have followed in my life, especially in the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it," read her tweet.

Check out Kangana and Taapsee's tweets below:

Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee as Ranaut's 'sasti copy'. While Kangana had said, "She (Taapsee) says derogatory things like I need a double filter or scream nepotism when out of work. When you poke fun at someone, then be ready to take things in the fun too. Why become thick-skinned then?"

Taapsee had reacted to it by stating, "In my response, I said I am happy being a copy because she is a damn good actress. I am sasta because she claims to be the highest-paid [female actor]. I don't see it as derogatory. Just because she is saying it, doesn't mean it's the ultimate truth. She didn't expose me; she exposed herself. It's awkward but I won't hold it against her. I love her as a performer and will continue to do so."