'You’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me': Akshay Kumar's Mother's Day wish, see pic

Akshay Kumar is celebrating Mother's Day today in lockdown and to mark the occasion the actor shared a sweet picture of his sister Alka and himself posing with their mother. Taking to his official Twitter account, Akshay wrote, "Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay," he captioned the photo.

It shows Akshay and Alka sitting on either side of their mom. Akshay looks handsome with his grey lockdown beard, blue shirt, and dark pants while Alka is seen in a red dress.

Apart from Akshay, his wife Twinkle Khanna also shared a photo of herself lying on the grass with her veteran actor mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara. She captioned the picture saying, "Why a daughter’s relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect."

For the uninformed, in her popular column for The Times of India this week, she wrote about a mother’s relationship with her daughter. “I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting. Now after having children of my own, I do understand a little better," Twinkle wrote about her mother.

"In the future, she may sit on a therapist’s couch and moan about something that slipped out of my mouth, perhaps just once, but has never been forgotten. Or she may tell her partner, 'You remember 20 years ago, there was some sort of quarantine? While all the other moms were making delicious pancakes with strawberry drizzle, mine just gave me toast with some peanut butter,'" she wrote about Nitara, her daughter.