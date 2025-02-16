Ileana D'Cruz has confirmed her second pregnancy, welcoming a second child with a major hint through her social media.

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her second child and the actress has confirmed her second pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared a photo of snack packets, and wrote, "Tell me you're pregnant, without telling that you're pregnant." This Story confirmed Ileana's second pregnancy. Previously, Ileana dropped a hint about her pregnancy in her New Year reel. Now, she has confirmed welcoming her second child with her husband Michael Dolan.

In her New Year reel, the Barfi actress summarised her 2024 in months with special memories. As the video showed October, the actress is seen showing a pregnancy test kit and looking emotional at the positive results. This glimpse left netizens confused as they were unclear if the actress had announced her second pregnancy or not.

The Main Tera Hero actress shared the video with the caption, "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more." Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the snaps from the video with the caption, "Double the joy! Ileana D'Cruz hints at exciting news as she prepares to welcome her second bundle of happiness with Michael Dolan. #BabyOnTheWay #FamilyGoals."

Earlier, Ileana shared the news of being blessed with a beautiful baby boy, and she introduced her little one on social media with a heartfelt note. Ileana gave birth to a baby boy on August 1 (Tuesday) and shared the news of her boy with her social media family. Sharing the photo of the baby, Ileana even revealed the name of her child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, and shared her feelings about her new journey. Ileana wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Randeep Hooda's Unfair & Lovely.