The rumours of divorce between Bollywood couple—Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai—have been doing rounds recently.

The power couple of Bollywood—Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai—has been in the tabloid news recently for all the wrong reasons. The rumours of their divorce have been hitting headlines since some weeks. However, the couple has been maintaining a dignified silence over the matter and hasn’t released any statement.

The fans, however, have been digging their old videos in search of some indications about the news. In the process, they have been discovering some old interviews where they featured with each other or talked about one another.

The second facet of these news is also Abhishek’s alleged linkup with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. One such interview is from Dasvi promotions in which Abhishek and Nimrat can be seen talking about the film and each other in playful banter, the way good colleagues do.

It begins with the host of the interview Faridoon Shahryar and Abhishek realising they haven’t met in more than two years. To which, Nimart also says that she has been meeting Faridoon after six years. Abhishek, at this moment, takes a jibe that ‘but you’re Hollywood…’

It was a reference to Nimart working in American show Homeland. It was her big break in Hollywood.

Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota, also starred Yami Gautam in a prominent role. The film premiered on Netflix and Jio Cinema in April, 2022, and went on become one of the most watched films on the platform.

READ | A look at Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Dubai house