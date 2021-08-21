'You're gorgeous': Netizens are in love with Priyanka Chopra's no-makeup selfie, photo inside

From a lineup of Hollywood films in her kitty, being roped in as a representative by global lingerie brand Victoria's Secret to announcing her comeback in Hindi cinema with Farhan Akhtar directed 'Jee Le Zaraa', global icon Priyanka Chopra is making waves both in Bollywood and Hollywood. The diva who has been setting the bar higher with each professional choice recently replaced Deepika Padukone as the President of the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Besides her profession, Priyanka has been clearly having a gala time enjoying quality time with her husband Nick Jonas with whom she recently shared some photos on the internet.

Besides raising the standards in her professional life, the one other area where Priyanka has been setting the bar high is on the beauty front. Being a global icon, work demands that she looks her best all the time. And while she surely does ace the fashion game, Priyanka likes to keep things minimalistic and is often seen sharing no-makeup selfies, or candid photos of her just chilling at home, unwinding and playing with her pets.

Recently, Priyanka hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared a no-makeup selfie and fans were left in awe of her flawless beauty.

Alongside a close-up photo of her 'moisturized' face, with her skin glowing under the rays of the morning sun and a bright smile to light up the picture, Priyanka wrote, "That fresh faced feeling. #moisturized." She followed up the caption with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as Priyanka shared the no-makeup selfie, fans took to the comments section to praise the diva and drop fire and heart emojis. Some even left elaborate comments stating how beautiful Priyanka looks both with and without makeup. "Gorgeous," wrote an Instagram user. "You're gorgeous with or without makeup," wrote another. "Omg !!! So so beautiful mam," commented yet another user.

In fact, Priyanka looked so beautiful that even Nick couldn't hold himself back from commenting and dropped three red heart emojis to express his love.

On the international front, Priyanka has 'The Matrix 4', 'Text for You' and 'Citadel' in the pipeline. On the Bollywood front, the actress has announced her next, 'Jee Le Zara', where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.