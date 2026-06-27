'You're 52 and still learning': Shreya Kalra takes a dig at Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp promo, his reply wins praise; watch

A new promo of Lock Upp shows Shreya Kalra questioning Ram Kapoor about accountability, but the actor's calm reply has won praise online.

A new promo of Lock Upp has grabbed attention online after contestant Shreya Kalra and actor Ram Kapoor engaged in a candid exchange about accountability and learning.

In the clip, Shreya appears to take a dig at the actor while discussing personal growth and responsibility. Addressing Ram, she says, "You're 52 and still learning… that's a shocker." Her remark leaves everyone surprised, but Ram responds with a calm and composed answer.

"I hope my whole life I keep learning," the actor says, earning appreciation from several viewers online.

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The brief interaction has quickly gone viral on social media, with many users praising Ram's mature response and calling it a powerful reminder that learning and self-improvement have no age limit. One of the social media users wrote, "I think Shreya, first you should take accountability for what you have said for Akanksha without having any proofs...and secondly who is she to tell anybody at what age one should stop learning....I am not supporting the other person (Ram) but isn't it normal to make mistakes and learn from them at any age....why is age-shaming coming only bhyyy."

Another one commented, "Funny who is speaking about accountability, it's a shock for all of us as well." The third oen commented, "Miss Shreya, one quick question..where was this accountability when you were mocking another girl on your podcast? Just asking, since you seem to be all about being righteous now. After so many years, you finally got a reality show, so I guess this performance was expected. Carry on..."

The fourth person commented, "Look how respectfully he is replying to her and look at her man, irritating girl fr."

What began as a sharp exchange soon turned into a meaningful moment, with fans applauding the actor's perspective on continuous growth and accountability. The latest promo has further increased excitement around Lock Upp, with viewers now eager to watch the full episode and see how the conversation unfolds.



The second season of Lock Upp, which returns after a four-year break with a new format and new hosts, s being hosted by actors Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, replacing Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season. The show is titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and features several celebrity contestants living together in confinement while competing in various tasks.

When and where to watch

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on June 27 and streams exclusively on Netflix. New episodes are available on the platform from 8 pm onwards.The