FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israel Lebanon Deal: Lebanon, Israel, US Sign Trilateral Framework Agreement In Washington

Israel Lebanon Deal: Lebanon, Israel, US Sign Trilateral Framework Agreement In Washington

Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employees, by Raghav Aggarwal

Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employ

Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't about talent but...'

Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'You're 52 and still learning': Shreya Kalra takes a dig at Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp promo, his reply wins praise; watch

A new promo of Lock Upp shows Shreya Kalra questioning Ram Kapoor about accountability, but the actor's calm reply has won praise online.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 01:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'You're 52 and still learning': Shreya Kalra takes a dig at Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp promo, his reply wins praise; watch
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A new promo of Lock Upp has grabbed attention online after contestant Shreya Kalra and actor Ram Kapoor engaged in a candid exchange about accountability and learning.

In the clip, Shreya appears to take a dig at the actor while discussing personal growth and responsibility. Addressing Ram, she says, "You're 52 and still learning… that's a shocker." Her remark leaves everyone surprised, but Ram responds with a calm and composed answer.

"I hope my whole life I keep learning," the actor says, earning appreciation from several viewers online.

Watch video:

 

The brief interaction has quickly gone viral on social media, with many users praising Ram's mature response and calling it a powerful reminder that learning and self-improvement have no age limit. One of the social media users wrote, "I think Shreya, first you should take accountability for what you have said for Akanksha without having any proofs...and secondly who is she to tell anybody at what age one should stop learning....I am not supporting the other person (Ram) but isn't it normal to make mistakes and learn from them at any age....why is age-shaming coming only bhyyy." 

Another one commented, "Funny who is speaking about accountability, it's a shock for all of us as well." The third oen commented, "Miss Shreya, one quick question..where was this accountability when you were mocking another girl on your podcast? Just asking, since you seem to be all about being righteous now.  After so many years, you finally got a reality show, so I guess this performance was expected. Carry on..."

The fourth person commented, "Look how respectfully he is replying to her and look at her man, irritating girl fr."

What began as a sharp exchange soon turned into a meaningful moment, with fans applauding the actor's perspective on continuous growth and accountability. The latest promo has further increased excitement around Lock Upp, with viewers now eager to watch the full episode and see how the conversation unfolds.
 

The second season of Lock Upp, which returns after a four-year break with a new format and new hosts, s being hosted by actors Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, replacing Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season. The show is titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and features several celebrity contestants living together in confinement while competing in various tasks.

When and where to watch

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on June 27 and streams exclusively on Netflix. New episodes are available on the platform from 8 pm onwards.The 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Does Shoaib Akhtar have links to Lashkar-e-Toiba? PMML leaders' presence at brother's funeral raises questions if terror outfit infiltrated Pakistan cricket?
Shoaib Akhtar brother's funeral row: PMML leaders’ presence raises questions
Khalistani Terror Threat: High alert in Delhi, Uttarakhand; Temples, railway stations among key targets
Khalistani Terror Threat: Delhi, Uttarakhand on high alert, security tightened
Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employees, by Raghav Aggarwal
Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employ
Who is Jonathan? PM Modi to meet world’s oldest living land animal during Seychelles visit
PM Modi to meet world’s oldest living land animal during Seychelles visit
Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't about talent but...'
Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement