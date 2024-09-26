'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

A post from an Instagram account named Jagruuk Jantaa, accusing Amitabh Bachchan of ignoring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, recently went viral on Reddit. However, what caught everyone's attention was a fiery comment by veteran actress Simi Garewal.

It's been months that rumours have been swirling, not only about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce but also regarding an alleged feud between the actress and the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. While the entire Bachchan clan has consistently avoided commenting on the matter, veteran actress Simi Garewal has now come to Amitabh Bachchan's defence after the megastar was accused of consciously avoiding posting about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Aaradhya Bachchan on his social media.

A post from an Instagram account named Jagruuk Jantaa, accusing Amitabh Bachchan of ignoring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, recently went viral on Reddit. However, what caught everyone's attention was a fiery comment by veteran actress Simi Garewal on it. Defending Amitabh Bachchan, Simi Garewal wrote, "You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it."

This comment by Simi Garewal has once again sent the rumours mills into overdrive with people wondering the hidden meaning behind her message.

Check out the viral post here.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Paris Fashion Week with her daughter. She was spotted sporting her wedding ring, subtly hinting that everything was fine between her and Abhishek Bachchan.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, in a grand but intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011.

Rumours about their divorce first began when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter arrived separately for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Abhishek Bachchan and the entire Bachchan family posed together for the paparazzi sans Aishwarya and Aaradhya. So far, the Bachchan family has made no official statement about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce.

READ | Meet Bhavana Motiwala, Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani's lesser-known sister, who is Anil Kapoor's...