'You never failed to fill the room...':Aamir Khan mourns loss of Andaaz Apna Apna, Lagaan co-star Javed Khan Amrohi

Aamir Khan- Javed Khan Amrohi

Aamir Khan mourned the demise of veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi and paid tribute to his Lagaan co-star. A post dedicated to the late actor on the social media of Aamir Khan productions said, "Javed Ji, You never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed." Javed Khan and Aamir Khan were even seen together in the cult comedy Andaaz Apna Apna (1994).

Apart from Lagaan and Andaaz Apna Apna, Javed was also seen in Aamir Khan's Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. Aamir Khan quit social media officially in 2021. But the account of his production house represents the actor's views on his behalf.

Even Shilpa Shukla has dropped an emotional post about the loss of her Chak De India co-star. On her Instagram, Shlipa shared a photo, and wrote, "Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. wherever he goes you also go. He will not be alone." Team ke Sukhlal ji. With you Sir. Rest in peace."

For the unversed, on February 14, veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away at the age of 73 due to lung failure. In its tribute to Amrohi, IPTA shared a few pictures of his stage performances from over the years. The caption read, “Javed Khan Amrohi ji was an integral part of IPTA Mumbai. Javed Ji has been a member of IPTA since 1972, serving as an actor, director, and general secretary for many years. Even after passing out from FTII, his commitment to theatre was constant. We mourn the passing of a wholesome artist. RIP Javed Khan Amrohi ji.”

His last appearance in films was in a small role in the 2020 release Sadak 2. Over the years, he appeared in a number of TV shows as well, most notably in Nukkad, Mirza Ghalib, Shaktimaan, and Powder.