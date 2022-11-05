'You make everything better': KL Rahul pens heartfelt note on girlfriend Athiya Shetty's birthday

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty

As actor Athiya Shetty turned a year older today, she received a special wish from her boyfriend Indian batter KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul dropped a series of pictures featuring the birthday girl. In the first picture, the couple looked adorable as they struck pose for the camera. In the second image, Athiya and Rahul were seen wearing funky glasses.

In the last photo, they shared a glimpse from their lunch date while posing for a mushy picture. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my clown (he used clown face emoji) you make everything better."

Here's the post

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

READ: In pics: Amid KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding rumours, know all about their love story

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding rumours have garnered a lot of attention. Earlier in September, it was reported that the couple will exchange vows in Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala, according to the most recent reports. According to the report, the couple has chosen to hold their ceremony at home with their close ones.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Suniel said, “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break.” Athiya made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut in Salman Khan`s `Hero` along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.