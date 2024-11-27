Arjun Kapoor, in October, confirmed that he and Malaika Arora are no longer together. At a Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor told the crowd, “Abhi single hoon main, relax."

Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing headlines ever since he confirmed his break up with Malaika Arora last month. Once Bollywood's most beloved couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, dated for six years before the actor suddenly confirmed one day that he was single. Arjun Kapoor, who often posts inspiring messages on his social media platforms, is going viral for them again. Recently, the Singham Again actor shared a note on finding happiness in a loved one’s joy which many fans connected to Malaika Arora and her new alleged beau.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor shared the meaning of the word gunnen. His post read, "To find happiness in someone else’s happiness because that’s how much you love them." Arjun Kapoor's viral social media post comes amid Malaika Arora sparking fresh dating rumours. The actress was spotted with a mystery man a few days ago, holding hands with him.

Arjun Kapoor, in October, confirmed that he and Malaika Arora are no longer together. At a Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor told the crowd, “Abhi single hoon main, relax."

Malaika Arora has not commented on Arjun Kapoor's admission but she too has been sharing several cryptic posts on Instagram, leading fans to connect the dots. Recently, Malaika Arora shared an inspiring note on her social media that read, "Every positive thought is a silent prayer that will change your life. Good morning, have a great day." Malaika Arora seemingly also broke her silence on the breakup with Arjun Kapoor when she "confirmed" her relationship status.

READ | 'Displays their true...': Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma FINALLY breaks silence on defamation case against her