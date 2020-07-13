'You'll be missed badly by your bhaiyya', writes Sahil Anand after Divvya Chouksey's death by cancer

Model-actress Divvya Chouksey lost her battle to cancer on Sunday. Sahil Anand, who was shooting for Parth Samthaan's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', wrote a message stating her 'bhaiyya' will miss her badly. For the uninitiated, they both worked together in the movie 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara', which also marked their debut in Bollywood.

Sharing an image of them, Sahil wrote, "Ul be missed badly by ur bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... ur passion, ur dream, ur go getter attitude, ur positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u ...I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you ....I miss u DC ....you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart."

Here's his message:

Divvya's last Instagram post has been going viral. "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded & bombarded with Plethora of messages, it's time I tell you guys, I'm on my deathbed," she wrote, also adding, "S**t happens, I'm strong AF. Be there another life of nonsuffering. No questions, please. Only god knows how much you mean to me."

Divvya's cousin Soumya Amish Verma confirmed her death on her Facebook page. He wrote (translated), "I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP."