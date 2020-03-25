'You know I smile in my sleep': Malaika Arora trolls Arjun Kapoor back over nap photo

Malaika Arora recently shared a nap image with her besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, only to be trolled by beau Arjun Kapoor. Malaika, however, trolled him back stating he knows that she does smile in her sleep.

Sharing the image, Malaika had written, "Friends that nap together, stay together #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome." Soon after, Arjun Kapoor commented, "But you're smiling in your nap also waah!!!," to which Malaika replied, "@arjunkapoor but you know I smile in my sleep." She also shared a smirk and shush emoji alongside the reply.

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have often indulged in social media PDA. Recently, Malaika Arora liked Arjun Kapoor's post about not leaving pets in the open because of the scare that the pets could get infected by coronavirus (which they cannot).

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in the beginning of 2020. The couple, who has been believed to tie the knot soon, has not announced anything on that front yet. They were also recently in news after being spotted in New York in a throwback photo which went viral on Alia Bhatt's birthday. In the image, while Ranbir was kissing Alia, Malaika was getting a kiss from Arjun in the background.