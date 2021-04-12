'You just left without saying anything': Patralekhaa mourns loss of her 'papa' with heartbreaking note

In a heartbreaking note via her Instagram, Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa mourned the loss of her father on Monday. Sharing a photo frame of her father, the 'CityLights' penned an emotional note mourning her father's death.

Patralekhaa wrote, "I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything...Papa..."

She further said, "I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband. You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher, and a guide to them...See you Papa on the other side... I love you."

In her long post for her father, Patralekhaa refrained from revealing the cause of his untimely death. Several Bollywood stars took to Patralekhaa's comment section on her Instagram post and offered condolences. Sonam Kapoor commented, "So sorry for your loss Patrelekha. All my love", while Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Condolences May his soul rest in peace. Sending you tons of strength Patra."

Ali Fazal also commented on the post saying, "Sending you all the love and strength Patra.. am so sorry." Director Hansal Mehta said, "Love you Patra. Prayers for all of you. A big hug and many prayers."

On the work front, Patralekhaa has appeared in movies like 'CityLights', opposite boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, 'Love Games', and 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'.