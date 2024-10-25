In her biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol shared a surprising incident from her younger days.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story is one for the books and one of the greatest ones to be ever told in the film industry. Hema Malini and Dharmendra fell in love while filming a movie despite the superstar being married to Prakash Kaur at the time. The two love birds, however, did not let this deter them. Dharmendra made the bold move of converting to Islam and married Hema Malini in a private nikah in 1980.

In her biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol shared a surprising incident from her younger days. While Esha Deol was in class 4, a classmate asked her if she had “two moms”. Shocked, little Esha Deol said that she only has one mom. Esha's classmate said, "You have two moms, right?" to which Esha Deol said, "I immediately snapped back at my classmate, saying, ‘What rubbish! I have only one mother'."

Esha Deol then shared the incident at school with Hema Malini and shared that they had a heart-to-heart about it. Esha Deol said, "So, that was when I understood that my mother had married someone who was already married to another lady and that they also had a family. But frankly speaking, I never felt bad about it. Till today, I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. And I give full credit to my parents for not making us ever feel uncomfortable."

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur, his first wife, in 1954 at the age of 19. They have four children: sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajieta. With Hema Malini, he has two daughters – Esha and Ahana Deol.

