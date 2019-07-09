'You have to have nerves of steel to be in the film industry': Katrina Kaif's advice to debutante sister Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance in which she is paired opposite Sooraj Pancholi. The film is backed by Salman Khan and has been extensively shot in London. The shoot for the film was wrapped last year in the month of August and is hitting the screens on November 29, 2019. Katrina is a perfect cheerleader for her sister and has been a lot of help for her too.

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, when Katrina was asked what advice she would like to give her debutante sister Isabelle, the Bharat actor stated, "I always tell my sister that whether you are a director or an actor, you have to have nerves of steel to be in the film industry. It’s not easy." She added, "Make sure that you do what you want. Don’t look at anyone else as an example or follow their path. You should try to hear your own voice."

An interesting fact about Time to Dance is that Salman and Katrina will be shaking their leg on the recreated version of his chartbuster 'O O Jaane Jaana' from the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Talking about it, a source had said to Mumbai Mirror, "It’s a modern rendition of the original track, and will be shot on lavish mounted sets."

Time to Dance is directed by Stanley D'Costa and produced by Remo D'souza and Bhushan Kumar. In the film, the actors will be seen performing on various dance styles from around the world.