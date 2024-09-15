Twitter
Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor can't do what I do': Randeep Hooda on why he prefers method acting

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

'I am going to resign after...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement after release from Tihar jail

Meet man who owns a single share in Tata Group, this is how he is related to Ratan Tata...

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face

Masaba Gupta revealed that she was compared to Om Puri because of her skin texture.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'You have skin like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta reveals being trolled for having acne scare on face
Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta's mother and a renowned designer and soon-to-be mother, recently spoke out about being body-shamed and said that she was trolled on social media for her skin texture. 

The ace designer revealed that she was compared to Om Puri because of her skin texture. In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Masaba Gupta recalled filming a video for Instagram without using any filters. This decision led to a wave of comments from viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Masaba  (@masabagupta)

While speaking to Faye D’Souza, Masaba said, “It is a skin tint I am showing people, and if I put a filter, my face will look kind of blurred. Someone said, ‘But what are you doing with a makeup brand, you have skin like Om Puri.’ What business does anyone have to talk about anything except Om Puri’s acting talent? Sometimes, all that people see is textured skin or acne scars on you. Which is why I have to keep doing more, being more successful. That’s my fight. Hopefully, 10 years later, someone will say they could see beyond my scars." 

In the same interview, Masaba Gupta shared that her mother had told her she wasn’t suited for acting. She said, “You will always be considered a bit out of the box, too artsy, that probably get vamp roles, the seductress’. She said if you want to be a mainstream Hindi film heroine, it won’t happen, so I should let it go." 

Masaba Gupta, expecting her first baby with Satyadeep Misra, recently talked about her parenting plans. As she awaits her baby's arrival in October, she wants to be actively involved in parenting, inspired by her mother, Neena Gupta.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot on January 27, 2023, in a private ceremony with close family. Her father, Vivian Richards, flew in from the Caribbean to attend the special day.

