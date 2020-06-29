'You have no idea what I have gone through': Shama Sikander sets record straight of undergoing cosmetic surgery

Actress Shama Sikander has been rumoured to go under the knife several times over the years. The actress finally took the matters in her hands and cleared the story from her side. In a recent interview, she said that every time there is a change, it is not necessary to have cosmetic surgery done. Shama said that she credits her mind for helping her evolve.

For the uninformed, it first started in January that Shama became a victim of social media trolls who started to bully her after she did the #10yearchallange and posted her then-and-now pictures. In an interview with IANS, Shama said, "Firstly, I don't understand these accusations. Accused? I am not some criminal standing here that I have done something wrong. They are not even sure if I have even done it. I don't see any reason to explain or to speak about this. It is my life. I can do whatever I want. Secondly, you have no idea what I have gone through."

Shama first rose to fame after she starred in 2004 slice-of-life TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai. In her interview, Shama also said, "When I tell you this is the mind that has changed me, you don't believe me! So, I'd rather let them live with their lies and they can feel whatever they want to feel they can feel and understand."

She further added, "I will think what I want to think. I would rather invest this whole time in making myself better, whichever way. I can and I will. I don't think I need to explain this to anyone."