'You didn’t ask Karan Johar who the mother is': Fans defend Ileana D'Cruz after trolls question her about child's father

Credit: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy. She dropped a series of photos and revealed that she is expecting her first child. In no time, this news went viral on netizens started reacting to it.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “coming soonCan’t wait to meet you my little.” In the first picture, the Barfi actor posted an image of a baby’s clothes with the text "And so the adventure begins" written on it. In another picture, the actor dropped a picture of her pendant with the initials "Mama".

However, she didn’t reveal the name of her partner. Therefore, social media users started asking the actress about the child’s father in the comment box. One of them wrote, “father kaun (who is the father).” The second one said, “Aree shaadi kb hui ? Aur kiske saath? (When did you get married? And with whom?” The third one said, “Papa kaun hai (Who is the father).” The fourth person mentioned, “Wonder whose baby it is? She's been around.”

Later, the actress’ fans reacted to these questions and said that it is his personal choice. One of them wrote, “People asking she married and who's the father. You can have a baby without marrying and its her concern who her baby daddy is, none of ours.”

The second one said, “mentally ill society.. It's her choice and her life who the hell we judge someone.” The third one said, “all I see in the comments whos the dad father kon hai. Like F OFF its her business. All you have to do is congratulate and her well-being. Stop with the negative comments.. bless you and your child .” The fourth person wrote, "" Why are people asking for fathers name, no one asked who was mama when @karanjohar or @tusshark89 had kids!!!!!, soo guys chill out."

The fifth one said, "People in comments asking for fathers name are the same ones that don’t believe in single parenthood. You guys didn’t ask Karan Johar who the mother is? Didn’t Ask Raveena when she adopted a girl child, even Sushmita Sen? Tushar Kapoor? Wtf is wrong with you all? She can become mother by any of the means above. Disgusting mentality!"

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo’s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. (With inputs from ANI)

