HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'You got us in trouble Alia Bhatt': Kalki Koechlin pens message to actress; here's what happened

Kalki Koechlin penned a message to Alia Bhatt on Instagram and wrote 'you got us in trouble.'

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 09:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'You got us in trouble Alia Bhatt': Kalki Koechlin pens message to actress; here's what happened
Ali Bhatt- Kalki Koechlin (Image credit: Instagram)
Kalki Koechlin, who recently became a mother to a baby girl named Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg, has revealed her daughter's new love for pets. Kalki Koechlin pointed out that the interest in pets was sparked by Alia Bhatt's children's book, Ed Finds a Home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kalki shared a page from the book. The page shows a little girl introducing a lost dog to her father. Along with the picture, Kalki jokingly blamed Alia for causing some trouble at home. She said that Sappho now wants a sweet dog like the one in the book.

Along with the picture, Kalki added a caption that read, "Uh oh you got us in trouble Alia Bhatt. Now Sappho wants Ed in our home." Alia Bhatt saw the post and responded with several laughing emojis. Alia, made her debut as an author in June as she launched her book 'Ed Finds A Home.'

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining 'Jigra.' Recently, the makers of 'Jigra' announced a new release date for the film. The film was earlier supposed to be released on September 27, 2024, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies." Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War.

The film will also star Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Alpha, a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series The Railway Men. The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
