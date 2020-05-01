Headlines

'You gave me strength at my weakest moments': Hrithik Roshan bids Rishi Kapoor adieu

Hrithik Roshan is the latest celebrity to post a farewell note for Rishi Kapoor

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 01, 2020, 10:32 PM IST

Rakesh Roshan felt 'very lonely' after Rishi Kapoor's demise on April 30, 2020. Now his son Hrithik Roshan shared his last message to 'Chintu uncle' and in the heartfelt message, Hrithik went on to talk about how Rishi Kapoor gave him strength during his weakest moments.

Hrithik began his letter by writing, "Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you (Rishi Kapoor) called. I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me."

Narrating his reaction every time his 'Agneepath' co-star called, Hrithik stated, "Everytime dad called and said “chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you “, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which."

"You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself," he added.

Thanking Rishi Kapoor for everything, Hrithik mentioned, "Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort, thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes, thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood, for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work."

Ending his note by stating out that his Chintu uncle will be dearly missed, Hrithik penned, "And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said. I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much."

Here's the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‪. Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. . I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me . Everytime dad called and said “chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you “, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which. You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself. Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much .

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Rishi Kapoor passed away after two-year long battle with a form of cancer, leukemia. The actor was cremated in Chandanwadi crematorium with 20 friends and family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and others in attendance. Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, there was restriction in movement and thus, Hrithik couldn't attend Rishi Kapoor's last rites despite Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor being best of friends.

