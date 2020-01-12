'You done waiting?' Anubhav Sinha questions Ajay Devgn's silence on JNU violence

Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn have been in the news constantly since the release of their films Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively. Two days before her movie release, Deepika took a clear stand on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has maintained his silence on the matter still.

In order to thank his fans for showering love over Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn posted a video on Instagram. He, however, did not yet take a clear stand on the JNU violence, unlike Deepika Padukone. Anubhav Sinha has gone on to his question his silence too.

"I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence," Ajay had tweeted. Anubhav Sinha replied to the same, asking, "Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting????"

See their tweets here:

I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting???? https://t.co/nKZAdNXKRP — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 10, 2020

Talking to PTI too, Ajay had shared, “I have been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don’t know how to comment. It is all very sad what’s happening,” adding, “Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear.”