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'You don't want fans?': Delhi HC refuses blanket ban on Janhvi Kapoor fan pages, orders removal of obscene content

The Delhi High Court has ordered Janhvi Kapoor to identify and seek removal of clearly obscene content online but refused to block fan pages and other unofficial material altogether.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'You don't want fans?': Delhi HC refuses blanket ban on Janhvi Kapoor fan pages, orders removal of obscene content
Image credit: Instagram
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The Delhi High Court has given actor Janhvi Kapoor limited protection against obscene and pornographic content being circulated online. However, the court refused to pass a blanket order against fan pages and other unauthorised content using her name or image.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing Janhvi's plea seeking protection of her personality rights. The actor had sought action against more than 5,000 webpages and social media posts that allegedly used her image for commercial purposes.

Court asks Janhvi to identify obscene content

The court agreed that Janhvi should be protected from clearly offensive material, including pornographic and obscene content.

However, it asked her legal team to be more specific about the material for which they wanted immediate action. The lawyers were directed to prepare a detailed table listing webpages that contain clearly pornographic, obscene or lascivious content.

The court, however, was not ready to order the removal of all fan pages and unofficial websites.

‘We are not the conscience keepers of the nation’

Justice Bhambhani said fan pages can contain different kinds of opinions, including praise, criticism and satire. He observed that such expression is protected by freedom of speech. “We are not the conscience keepers of the nation. Solution may be worse than the problem. It was at the very root of free speech,” Justice Bhambhani observed.

He further said, “Fan pages may be lampooning, adulatory of your work, critical of your work. You don't want fans? It is the digital world. No comments, no URLs...You will find yourself living in a cave.”

The judge also questioned how a public figure could seek to remove every fan club or unofficial page that uses their name.

He said, “They should just be genuflecting in front of you? Stand and touch my feet? How can you shut down all fan clubs? You are a public personality. Who is immune these days? Everyone who is in public domain is being abused left, right and centre.”

Court examines personality rights

During the hearing, the court also discussed the difference between personality rights and copyright. Justice Bhambhani questioned whether someone automatically violates a celebrity's personality rights simply by creating and selling a photograph or artwork featuring that person.

The judge used a hypothetical example involving an artwork featuring Janhvi. He questioned whether an artist could make a mug featuring her image and sell it, and whether that would automatically amount to exploitation of her personality.

The court noted that the person who creates or takes a photograph generally has rights over that visual work, raising questions about where personality rights should apply.

Meta objects to wide takedown request

Meta's lawyer, Varun Pathak, also raised concerns about Janhvi's request to remove thousands of links. He argued that asking a platform to manually examine and verify such a large number of webpages would create an extremely difficult burden.

Pathak also pointed out that creating AI-generated images is not automatically illegal and argued that people creating such content can have legitimate reasons to earn from their work.

The court, however, warned Meta against taking a position that could make it appear to have a deeper interest in the disputed content rather than acting as a neutral intermediary.

Court questions growing use of personality rights

The court also raised broader questions about how personality rights are being used by public figures. Justice Bhambhani asked lawyers to help establish a clearer boundary around these rights. He observed that what began as a limited protection for public personalities appears to have expanded significantly and said there was a need for greater common sense in applying the concept.

The matter will be heard again on August 17.

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